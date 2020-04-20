HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education will vote on proposed levy rates for the 2020-2021 fiscal year Tuesday evening that could lower the bond levy per $100 of assessed property value.
Board members will meet prior to their regularly scheduled session to review and take action on the proposed rates, which would decrease to $2.91 per $100 of assessed value for Class 1 property, $5.82 for Class II property and $11.64 for Class III and Class IV properties.
The rates fall from the current fiscal year at $4.87 per $100 for Class I (tangible personal property employed in agriculture and intangible personal property including notes, bonds, stocks and accounts receivable), $9.74 per $100 for Class II (residential property and all farms, including land used for horticulture and grazing) and $19.48 per $100 for Class III and Class IV (business property and personal motor vehicles, campers, motor homes, motorcycles, motor boats, utility trailers, bulldozers, end loaders, tractor-trailers and all other property not classified as the former). The other levies are permanent and do not change from year to year.
The board will also hear the third and final reading of 25 policy updates during its regularly scheduled meeting at 5:30 p.m., as well as the first reading of the Cabell County Charter Public Schools policy.
A vote to approve the replacement of tennis courts at Cabell Midland and Huntington High Schools will also take place, as well as the replacement of carpet at the schools and at Spring Hill Elementary.
The full agenda is online at cabellschools.com.
The public can join the meeting at 978-990-5000 with access code 627819.