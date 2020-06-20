HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Board of Education members will vote Monday on a contract to renew the security guard presence for both Cabell Midland and Huntington high schools.
Both high schools currently have security at their front gates, among others in the district that do not yet have safe-school man-trap entrances.
Communications Director Jedd Flowers said the county renews these services every few years.
This contract is with Allied Universal Security Services, a company based in Charleston.
The high schools are set to have safe-school entrances installed under the $87.5 million bond call order that is to be voted on by Cabell County residents Aug. 22.
Board members will also take up a resolution appointing commissioners for the special election, as well as either approving or vetoing Personal Leave Incentive Program guidelines for the upcoming academic year.
The program began in 2018 and rewards professional and service personnel for unused personal leave during the school year.
The Cabell County Board of Education meets regularly on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the district’s central office, 2850 5th Ave.
However, to accommodate for personnel hiring dates, next week’s meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 22. It is open to the public, but in-person attendance is discouraged in light of ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
The public can join the meeting by calling 304-533-7794 and entering ID number 467775325# at the prompt.