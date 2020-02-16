HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education will conduct the third and final reading of 19 policy changes Tuesday evening at its second regular meeting in February.
Policy updates must be heard three times before the board votes to adopt or veto the changes.
In continuation of updates to Milton Middle School, board members will also vote on a change order with Hayslett Construction to provide labor, materials and equipment to add a shot-put facility to the property.
The middle school has also received a new football field, bleachers, an ADA-compliant wheelchair ramp and walking loop around the field as part of the renovations.
In addition, the board will recognize accomplishments of students throughout the county.
Winners of the Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum at Marshall University’s annual Black History Month Poster Competition, Cabell Midland High School students who placed in the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration’s seventh annual “No School Spirits PSA” contest and a student recently certified as a national emergency medical technician will be honored at the meeting.
The Cabell County Board of Education meets regularly on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the district’s central Huntington office, 2850 5th Ave. Meetings are open to the public.