HUNTINGTON — Policy issues will go before the Cabell County Board of Education during its regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 3, in Huntington.
Board members will vote on the third reading and adoption for about 30 policies, including updating dress and grooming, the addition of a Hunter Safety Orientation Program and updating use of restraint and seclusion with students, among others.
According to the updated dress and grooming policy, there is an option for the superintendent to implement school uniforms “after approval by an advisory committee consisting of parents or guardian, school employees and students.”
However, the policy notes that the superintendent has optioned for a “reasonable dress code” as opposed to uniforms.
The updates will also implement a Hunter Safety Orientation Program for certain grades. The program will be available to students in 9th through 12th grade on a voluntary basis.
The program will focus on “the protection of lives and property against loss or damage as a result of the improper use of firearms” and “the proper use of firearms in hunting, sport competition and the care and safety of firearms in the home.”
“The Board recognizes that firearms and hunting are an important part of the State’s history, culture and economy; however, the use of firearms while hunting or at any other time can be dangerous if they are not handled in a careful manner,” according to the policy.
The policy updates also include the use of restraint and seclusion with students. The current policy defines restraint as “the use of physical force to significantly restrict the free movement of all or a portion of a student’s body.”
The new policy will define restraint as “reasonable force to prevent a student from hurting himself/herself or any other person or property.”
The updated policy notes that restraint may be used to address emergencies, but breathing will never be obstructed.
Parents and guardians will also be notified for instances of restraint. Teachers and administrators likely to use retrain must be trained annually in accepted restraint practices and procedures.
To view a complete list of policies to be added, amended or updated, visit www.cabellschools.com and click on the Leadership tab. Agendas can be found under the Board of Education tab.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, board members will vote on several school trip requests and changes in personnel.
The Cabell County Board of Education meets every first and third Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the district’s central office in Huntington. Meetings are always open to the public.
On Monday, board members will conduct Student Discipline Hearings at 4:30 p.m. To protect student confidentiality, these hearings are conducted in Executive Session and are not open to the public.