HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education will vote Tuesday evening on a change in the 2019-2020 calendar year that would move up the last day for students.
The school calendar will need to make the amendment to align with the rescheduled Primary Election, which was postponed from May 12 to June 9, 2020.
Students would have a regular instructional day on May 12 under the changes with their final day of school moved up one day to May 21.
All students in Cabell County have been distance learning from their homes since March 16, 2020, due to concerns sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Board members will also hear the second reading of the Cabell County Charter Public School Policy in compliance with West Virginia Charter Public Schools Policy 3300.
The new policy, as well as Tuesday’s full agenda, can be found in full online at cabellschools.com.
The Cabell County Board of Education meets regularly on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the district’s central Huntington office, 2850 5th Ave., but in-person attendance is strongly discouraged.
The public can join the meeting at 978-990-5000 with access code 627819.