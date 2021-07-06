HUNTINGTON — Hard work has gone into the Cabell County Schools summer programs.
During Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, board members heard an update about summer school programs throughout the county.
In the Cabell Midland High School Recovery Program, about 110 students are in the traditional program and 50 more are registered for a micro-session that begins later this month, said Executive Director of High Schools Joedy Cunningham. At Huntington High School, 135 students are in the traditional program and 90 will attend that school’s micro-session. Cunningham said 12 HHS students and 4 CMHS students graduated from the summer program.
“Every single one of those kids count. And I want them to know that we know that they can do it and it’s already happening, so I’m excited about that,” said board member Alyssa A. Bond.
Cunningham added that both schools have over 50 students signed up for enrichment camps that begin July 21.
Huntington Middle School and Milton Middle School are preparing for Summer Readiness Camps. The program has two sessions throughout the summer. Executive Director of Middle Schools Justin Boggs said the camps are not only for required students, but open to all middle school students. All middle schools will have a 6th Grade CLIMB Institute from Aug. 4-6. Both high schools will have a 9th Grade CLIMB Institute on the same dates.
Kristen Giles, executive director of Elementary Education, said Summer Learning Adventures are underway at Village of Barboursville, Explorer Academy and Southside elementary schools with about 230 students. Spring Hill Elementary has about 35 students in its Summer Boost program. Altizer Elementary has about 40 students in both sessions of its Japanese Camp.
Director of Special Education Heather Scarberry gave an update on Extended School Year programs at VOBE, Barboursville Middle School and a therapy-only site. About 110 students are participating across those sites.
During the celebrations portion of the meeting, BMS was recognized for recently receiving a Cultural Facilities and Capital Resource Grant from the West Virginia Division of Culture and History and West Virginia Commission of Arts for about $15,000. The village of Barboursville also gave supplemental funds of $10,000 for this grant. The money will be used on upgrades to the school’s auditorium.
Huntington East Middle School was also recognized for receiving a Save The Music Foundation grant in the amount of $40,000. The school was one of eight in West Virginia to receive the grant this year. It will provide free instruments, instructional materials and more. With this grant, all four Cabell County middle schools have now received a Save The Music grant.
The board also recognized the district’s Class AAA championship titles. From Cabell Midland High School, those include girls softball, girls singles tennis and boys doubles tennis championships. From Huntington High School, boys singles tennis, girls singles tennis and girls state tennis championships were recognized.
In action items, the board approved a contract with Apple for hardware and services, which is worth over $262,000, and a contractual agreement with The Developmental Therapy Center, which is worth over $417,000.
The board went into executive session to discuss personnel and legal issues.