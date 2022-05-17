HUNTINGTON — Two Cabell County students and one Boyd County student were announced last Wednesday as recipients of the National Merit Scholarship.
Abigail C. Burberry and Cady I. Butcher, both of Huntington High School, received the $2,500 National Merit Scholarship.
Duncan W. McGinnis, a student at Craft Academy at Morehead State University, also received the $2,500 National Merit Scholarship award.
The National Merit Scholarship program announced a total of 2,500 winners of the $2,500 scholarship Wednesday. Winners were judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college settings, according to a news release from the National Merit Scholarship Program.
The 15,000 semifinalists were announced in September 2021 based on PSAT scores, recommendations, essays and academic achievements. The first round of finalists was announced in May 2022, where 1,000 finalists received corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarships.
In June and July, approximately 4,000 more finalists will be announced as winners of college-sponsored Merit Scholarships.
The National Merit Scholarship release said by the end of the competition, 7,500 students will be announced as finalists, receiving about $28 million in scholarships.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
