HUNTINGTON — The results of last week’s general election in Cabell County are expected to be certified by Thursday afternoon after canvassing was completed at approximately 4:15 p.m. Monday.
Kelli Jarrell, supervisor of voter registration, said 220 provisional ballots were counted, as well as around 50 additional mail-in ballots. A total of 8,475 absentee ballots were cast in the general election, she added.
A voter’s ballot becomes provisional for several reasons that indicate a ballot might not have been legally cast. Two reasons described in state law include an issue with a voter’s signature and a lack of proper identification at the time a person votes.
Provisional ballots may be cast at a polling location or through the absentee process, and provisional ballots aren’t counted until the canvassing board determines the ballot was legally cast.
State law holds that each County Commission serves as a board of canvassers for their county elections, and the election has to be certified within 30 days after it took place.
The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office showed there were 37,807 ballots cast in Cabell County among 59,695 registered voters, for a 63% voter turnout.