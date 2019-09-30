HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Career Technology Center is set to receive a new robotic arm, valued at nearly $110,000, as the Cabell County Board of Education meets to vote on the matter Tuesday at its regular meeting in Huntington.
The $109,425 machine and software package from the Amteck Company will be paid from by the state through the West Virginia Department of Education’s Robotic Arm Grant for students to career tech students to use in their studies.
In other business, the board may vote to purchase six new school buses for the district. The six 2020 Thomas Saf-T-Liner buses come at a combined cost of $754,602, paid for through local funds.
One retired bus may be sent to the Huntington Fire Department with the board’s approval. In a separate item, the board may vote to donate an older school bus to be used for purpose-specific fire training by the department.
In personnel matters, two district employees will potential face disciplinary action in separate cases.
The board may ratify against an unnamed professional employee a 21-day paid suspension beginning Aug. 21, an unpaid suspension from Sept. 20, followed by termination of their contract.
In another matter, the board may ratify a five-day unpaid suspension against an unnamed service employee between Sept. 12 and Sept. 18.
Employees facing suspension are not named in board agendas, though the board must verbally state their names prior to any vote on disciplinary action. Cabell County Schools does not comment on internal employee discipline matters.
The Cabell County Board of Education meets every first and third Tuesday at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington. Meetings are always open to the public.