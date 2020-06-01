HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County Career Technology Center graduate received multiple honors from the school Tuesday during a special livestream ceremony.
Carl Scarberry was the only student in Cabell County to receive the Governors Workforce Credential in two areas of study— auto mechanics and collision repair.
Frank Barnett, CCCTC principal and coordinator, said the credential is essentially the highest honor a CTE student can receive.
“It’s unusual, it’s a very difficult challenge to be nominated for one program, and I’m happy to say this young man earned Governors Workforce Credential for two programs,” Barnett said during the event. “We’re extremely proud of you, we appreciate you, you’ve done a fantastic job.”
Students who gain the recognition must maintain a 95% attendance rate, have at least a B on the grading scale in all core classes, are drug tested and must also be active participants in their programs.
In addition, Scarberry was also named the CCCTC Student of the Year by faculty and staff, Barnett said.
“With the votes of all the faculty, I can think of no better choice than to honor Carl Scarberry as our Student of the Year,” he said. “He is a shining example of what can happen in this building with the love and attention they are shown here.”
Huntington High School Assistant Principal Travis Austin also attended the celebration to recognize Scarberry for the Cliff Beckett Scholarship Award.
“Cliff Beckett was an employee of Cabell County Schools. He was a bus driver, he was a custodian and he was the most generous person I’d ever known. He always looked to try to find kids that didn’t have enough food or maybe a jacket for the winter, and he would literally give the shirt off his back to any kid that needed it,” Austin said. “Cliff passed away in an automobile accident about 10 years ago, and our student council at HHS decided that we were going to honor a student that exemplified Cliff’s characteristics, his traits of being a good person, a good leader.”
Austin said each year the student is honored during the school’s senior award ceremony.
“We had a lot of good nominees, and the more we learned about Carl, we learned that Carl sounded a lot like Cliff Beckett himself,” he said. “So the student council is very happy to present the award, a scholarship, to Carl Scarberry.”