HUNTINGTON — Cabell County will submit a grant application for funds that would go toward the courthouse’s clock tower and domes.
All three county commissioners approved the application in a Thursday meeting. The application will be submitted to the West Virginia Courthouse Facilities Improvement Authority.
According to a copy of the resolution, $100,000 in funds will be requested that would be used in conjunction with matching funds of 20% provided by the county commission.
“The Clock Tower and the surrounding domes have structural deficiencies which has allowed water to enter and weaken the wooden structure underneath the panels,” the resolution said.
The dollars would be from the West Virginia Courthouse Facilities Improvement Fund. The improvement authority was created by the state legislature in 2001 to “provide county government with funding assistance to modify existing courthouse facilities or for the construction of new courthouse facilities,” according to its website. Applications for grant funding can be made by county governments on an annual basis. The grant application deadline is Oct. 1.
In other business, the commission approved a resolution for participation and cooperation with the West Virginia Local Economic Development Grant Program. The commission also appointed an audit committee to procure audit services for the county.
The committee includes County Administrator Beth Thompson, Assistant County Administrator April Saunders, County Clerk Phyllis Smith and Accounting Clerk Charlie Adkins.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
