HUNTINGTON — Following several months of debate and negotiations, the Cabell County Commission unanimously approved a letter of intent to sell the Robert Newlon Airport property near Lesage.
The property will be sold to the Cabell County Airport Authority Inc. as the interim buyer for $200,000. The authority will then sell the property to Robert Newlon Airport Inc., which is owned by Carl Bailey, owner of the Fly In Cafe at the airport. Bailey began managing the airport in 2006.
The purpose of the letter is to indicate certain terms and spell out certain rights and obligations pending the execution of a definitive asset purchase agreement (APA) between the parties.
The terms in the letter include the purchase price, a title transfer free and clear of liens and encumbrances, accepting the property in “as in” condition and that the title transfer will take place at closing on or before Sept. 20, 2021.
The letter goes on to say at closing, the commission, the authority and the airport’s new owner will execute a mutual release of all claims and their respective counsel will dismiss all civil actions involving the parties with prejudice.
The letter was agreed on and accepted with signatures from David Clark, president of the Cabell County Airport Authority, and Cabell County Commission President Jim Morgan.
In June, the commission voted to move forward with litigation after Bailey refused to purchase the property for $200,000. They passed a resolution that sought to shut down two businesses on the property the commission says are operating illegally and without approval. Those businesses were the West Virginia Skydivers Inc. and Pier One Landing.
“There is no constructive reason to rehash this debate,” said Thomas Scarr, a Huntington attorney representing Bailey. “We are glad to have finally reached this point.”
Commissioner Kelli Sobonya said after the vote Thursday that she was glad that Bailey would own the property.
“I wish him well with his endeavors out on Route 2,” she said.
