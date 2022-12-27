The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20191108-demolition-01.jpg
A dilapidated house is shown at 513 Evans St. in Huntington. The Cabell County Commission unanimously approved an unsafe structure and property enforcement ordinance, which established the Cabell County Building Enforcement Agency.

 File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Cabell County residents with complaints about dilapidated, unsafe or abandoned property now have a path to air their grievances.

The Cabell County Commission unanimously approved Thursday an unsafe structure and property enforcement ordinance, which established the Cabell County Building Enforcement Agency and procedures for which complaints can be submitted and addressed.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

