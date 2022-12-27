A dilapidated house is shown at 513 Evans St. in Huntington. The Cabell County Commission unanimously approved an unsafe structure and property enforcement ordinance, which established the Cabell County Building Enforcement Agency.
HUNTINGTON — Cabell County residents with complaints about dilapidated, unsafe or abandoned property now have a path to air their grievances.
The Cabell County Commission unanimously approved Thursday an unsafe structure and property enforcement ordinance, which established the Cabell County Building Enforcement Agency and procedures for which complaints can be submitted and addressed.
The agency will consist of the county engineer or other technically qualified employee; county health officer; a fire chief from a county volunteer fire department; the county litter control officer; and two members from the public who will serve two-year terms. The sheriff will be in charge of enforcing orders of the commission.
The commission also approved a complaint form through which community members can alert the agency of issues.
The vote comes after the West Virginia Legislature set aside funding earlier this year for the state’s Department of Protection Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program, created in 2021 to provide local communities reimbursement for demolition projects.
Commissioner Kelli Sobonya, who makes her living as a Realtor, said several residents have approached her since she took office four years ago about unsafe buildings or structures in their neighborhoods, but there was no recourse or procedures through the county.
As an example, Sobonya pointed to a home that had been left untouched for years after burning down in the Indian Meadows neighborhood.
“We are talking about unsafe structures, not just — you know — giving the government the authority to go on private property,” she said. “We’re very mindful of private property rights and, you know, I personally don’t want to infringe on that.”
The job of the newly established agency is to regulate the repair, alteration or improvement of properties in need, or the vacating, removal or demolition of buildings which are found to be unfit for habitation. The agency will also be responsible for regulating the removal and cleanup of any accumulation of trash or debris, which is unsafe for public safety and welfare.
The procedures said the agency is expected to investigate complaints within 30 days and bring the findings to the commission, which could issue an order implementing the recommendations. Property owners would be able to request a hearing to argue against recommendations with which they disagree.
Owners will have a right to appeal any findings to the Cabell County Circuit Court. The property owners also face penalties of up to $50 per day for failure to follow the commission’s orders.
The agency is similar to those set up in municipalities across the state, but Sobonya said state code also now gives counties the same ability. Before forming the procedures, the county reviewed similar programs in Upshur, Roane and Wayne counties.
“This is just the first step and allows us to have a mechanism in place to address this because our citizens in the county deserve the same protections and the right to have their property values protected and their children made safe,” she said.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
