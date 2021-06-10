HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission approved a legislative issue nomination to the County Commissioners’ Association of West Virginia that will support a statutorily created regional jail task force.
The motion was brought forth by Commissioner Kelli Sobonya at the commission’s Thursday meeting. According to a copy of the nomination form filled out by Sobonya, the proposal is to create a task force to bring stakeholders together to develop ways to redirect the regional jail bonds revenue to restrain increases to the per-degree jail bills on counties.
“I felt like this could be a legislative agenda item for our association to consider to have a dialogue and a seat at the table as we move forward,” Sobonya said.
She compared the proposed task force to the West Virginia Public Employees Insurance Agency Task Force. All three Cabell County commissioners supported the motion.
Thursday’s agenda included another legislative issue nomination regarding sober living/drug recovery oversight, but the commission withdrew this item during the meeting. Sobonya had also submitted this item but moved to remove it during the meeting.
Commissioners voted to accept a bid for an access control system from Tri-State Electronics of Milton. The commission was scheduled to open bids for a fire escape painting project adjacent to the Cabell County Courthouse, but no bids were received.
At the end of the meeting, commissioners went into executive session for almost a half-hour to discuss opioid litigation. Cabell County is part of an ongoing lawsuit with the city of Huntington against drug wholesalers AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson, which accuses the distributors of sending excessive shipments of opioids into the area for eight years.
The commissioners discussed other litigation in open session at the beginning of the meeting. One resolution authorized litigation against West Virginia Skydivers Inc. and Pier One Landing LLC. The second authorized litigation involving the Cabell County Airport. Sobonya voted against these resolutions, but Commissioners Jim Morgan and Nancy Cartmill voted in favor of them.