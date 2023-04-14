The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BLOX cabell county courthouse 2.jpg

The Cabell County Courthouse is shown in this file photo.  

 File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission on Thursday endorsed the proposed Ohio River Bridge at Lesage with funding for a planning study.

The commission approved $10,000 in funding for the bridge’s planning and environmental linkage study and formally declared itself a supporter of the project. KYOVA, the Tri-State interstate planning commission, has spearheaded the bridge project.

