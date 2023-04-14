HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission on Thursday endorsed the proposed Ohio River Bridge at Lesage with funding for a planning study.
The commission approved $10,000 in funding for the bridge’s planning and environmental linkage study and formally declared itself a supporter of the project. KYOVA, the Tri-State interstate planning commission, has spearheaded the bridge project.
A representative from KYOVA said federal funds primarily fund the study but require a 20% local match. The study is the last step local authorities can take to facilitate the project.
The commission also heard an update from attorney and state Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, regarding Cabell County and the City of Huntington’s lawsuits against major pharmaceutical manufacturers. Woelfel said the case was the only significant example of a judge siding with the defendant, leaving the two governments fighting to appeal the decision. Woelfel said he believes the appeal has a decent chance of winning, which could bring significant financial compensation to the county commission and the city of Huntington.
The case involves West Virginia’s public nuisance law. Woelfel said the plaintiffs believe the previous decision was made with a misunderstanding of the law and that the appeal would aim to demonstrate how the actions of the pharmaceutical companies created a public nuisance in Cabell County.
The commission heard an additional update from the District 2 engineer of the West Virginia Department of Highways, Rob Pennington, who outlined the future work the department will be starting and completing on state roads throughout the county. Pennington said DOH hopes to complete filling potholes by May 29 and that the construction on Interstate 64 would be completed by the fall of 2024.
The commission also voted to approve sending a letter of support for House Bill 3153. Cabell County EMS director Gordon Merry said the bill is designed to benefit EMS and volunteer fire departments across the state. The bill had support in both the House of Delegates and the state Senate but failed to be voted on before the session expired. Merry is hoping the bill will pass if presented in a special session.
