HUNTINGTON — Conservation projects may be in store for Cabell County.
Brian Farkas, the West Virginia Conservation Agency executive director, gave a presentation to the Cabell County Commission at its Thursday meeting.
Farkas highlighted a state law, 7-1-3U, which gives counties and municipalities the authority to treat streams to prevent floods.
The conservation agency has been reaching out to county commissions and municipalities across the state; 15 county commissions have signed on. Of those agreements, two are pending, including one in Wayne County, Farkas said.
“What we would like to do is use your authority under 7-1-3U (to) enter into a partnership with the conservation agency and the local conservation district to start treating streams that are problem areas for the county,” Farkas said.
As most counties do not have the fiscal capacity to do stream work, these agreements allow the conservation agency and local conservation districts to provide money for the projects, Farkas said. Counties typically provide in-kind contributions, such as obtaining permits or land rights.
Counties identify problem areas and then the conservation agency would mitigate what areas could be addressed under the agreement. Projects usually focus on areas of the greatest risk, Farkas said.
Ken Brown, the Guyan Conservation District supervisor for Cabell County, said a possible project could be some work along Fourpole Creek. He told commissioners that the district has received multiple calls about the creek and damage left behind from ice storms earlier this year.
“A lot of the people that live there have reached out before and after this had happened. It’s made us very aware of what’s going on,” Brown said. “We got a lot of trash, a lot of dams that are building their way up and getting worse and worse. I even see some along the Ritter Park area. There are a few trees down there that are certainly going to create problems in the future.”
Farkas told commissioners they could review the idea further and ask more questions. Cabell County has not previously entered an agreement like this, Farkas said after the meeting.