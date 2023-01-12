HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission met in its regular meeting on Thursday, approving Kelli Sobonya as president of the commission and Liza Caldwell as commission president pro tempore.
The commission also voted to approve a new set of bonds created by the Grand Patrician resort in Milton. The resort, which is still under construction, is planned to include a 110-room hotel, a 300-seat restaurant and a ballroom, which are all intended to open this year; however, the project has seen multiple delays over the years. A par-3 golf course is set to open officially this spring.
The new bondholder is Clearwater Investment Holding LLC, with Huntington Bank becoming the bond trustee.
The commission additionally approved a resolution approving budget revisions from the Cabell County Emergency Response Center and resolutions regarding personnel classification and employment.
The commission is still yet to decide on hiring a county administrator.
Beth Thompson, who served in the role starting in 2015, was hired as an assistant county manager for Kanawha County last week.
County administrators act as county executives to handle administrative duties and report to the elected commissioners.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.