BLOX Cabell County Courthouse.jpg

Cabell County Courthouse

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission met in its regular meeting on Thursday, approving Kelli Sobonya as president of the commission and Liza Caldwell as commission president pro tempore.

The commission also voted to approve a new set of bonds created by the Grand Patrician resort in Milton. The resort, which is still under construction, is planned to include a 110-room hotel, a 300-seat restaurant and a ballroom, which are all intended to open this year; however, the project has seen multiple delays over the years. A par-3 golf course is set to open officially this spring.

