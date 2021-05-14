HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Commissioner Jim Morgan says the county commission wants out of the airport business, so it’s offering to sell the Robert Newlon Airport property.
The problem is that the board the commission wants to sell the airport to has no money and no funding source.
The commission owns the Robert Newlon Airport property near Lesage. The property is owned by the Cabell County Airport Authority and managed by Carl Bailey, owner of the Fly In Cafe, under a 30-year lease agreement with the airport authority.
At a meeting of the airport authority on Thursday, Morgan, the commission’s representative on the five-member airport authority, said the commission has offered to sell the property to the airport authority for $200,000. The offer was made in a letter from Ancil Ramey, the commission’s special attorney, to airport authority President David Clark. The offer is open until June 1.
But Clark says the Airport Authority has no money or funding source.
“We don’t even have a bank account and never have had one,” Clark said.
Clark said the Airport Authority has been in discussion with Bailey, who began managing the state’s only grass runway airport in 2006. Clark suggested the county deed the property to the authority so it could negotiate with Bailey for him to buy it.
“How can we negotiate when we don’t own that property?” he asked.
Morgan said selling the property to the airport authority would remedy that issue.
When the controversy over the airport property became public last November, Ramey said the property was deeded by the Huntington Industrial Corp. to the commission on Oct. 26, 1978. The purchase price was $200,000. He said $150,000 came from a grant from the West Virginia Aeronautics Commission, and the rest came from the commission. Ramey said the airport authority was created in 1980, and in 1982 it was granted the authority to operate the airport.
Ramey said the airport authority entered into the 30-year lease with Bailey in 1991. However, the validity of the leases has been questioned by Ramey and the commission. The commission has considered a resolution to dissolve the airport authority, but it has not acted on it because of the dispute over the leases.
Morgan said the commission was attempting to resolve the matter by selling the property to the airport authority.
Bailey, on the other hand, says the valid lease requires the county to reimburse him for the nearly $800,000 of his own money he has spent to make major improvements at the airport. He also said the lease requires the county to sell the property at the appraised value of the land and not the $590,000 the county valued the property’s worth.
“Their own assessor said the land appraised at $161,700,” he said.
Bailey offered $100,000 and then made a second offer of $120,000, but the commission refuses to come down from the $200,000 offer.
Morgan said the idea was that if Bailey wanted to protect his $800,000 worth of investments, he would give the airport authority $200,000 to purchase the property.
“Then they could sell it to him and we would all be through with it,” he said.
Authority member Scott Bias said the commission is wrong to try to determine the value of the property based on Bailey’s improvements and additions.
“You can’t be any more wrong. That’s his money he put in there,” Bias said “The discussion is about the land, the land, and the land. Not his restaurant, campground and other things he has used his own money to put there.”
Bailey’s attorney, Thomas Scarr, said the county commission through its lawyer reached out directly to Bailey and not the airport authority.
“They proposed $200,000 and he counter offered $100,000 and then $120,000 and I don’t know if either of those were rejected by the county commission,” Scarr said. “That’s normally the process.”
Morgan said the commission did not take any formal action on Bailey’s offers.
Scarr said Morgan suggested the proper procedure was for Bailey to negotiate through the airport authority.
“That’s inconsistent with what the Cabell County Commission stated,” he said. “The airport authority has no money, so it’s either going to come from Carl or people in the community, but the timelines we have had are not realistic to do that. There could be an opportunity to seek funding, but the Cabell County Commission has not given sufficient opportunity to do it. He has indicated a willingness to negotiate, but the Cabell County Commission has not been willing to budge one cent.”
Morgan said Bailey has had plenty of time to get financing together. He added that the county wanted to sell it to him or the airport authority instead of selling it to someone else that may not want to keep the airport.
“The whole purpose is to try to transfer this to Carl with the least possible problems,” Morgan said.
The meeting ended with the airport authority board members voting 4-0 with Morgan abstaining to take up the discussion on the proposal at another meeting at on Thursday, May 20, as the offer remains open until June 1.