HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission approved the Cabell County Emergency Services' request for the demolition of a home to build a new EMS station during its regular meeting Thursday.
The commission accepted a resolution allowing CCEMS to seek architectural engineering services for the new station.
The resolution will allow the demolition of an old home located on 8th Avenue between 9th and 8th streets, beside Minuteman Press.
At a past meeting, the commission approved CCEMS to buy the property adjacent to the house, which will also be used for building the station.
Director of Cabell County EMS Gordon Merry says the current station was built in 1926 and has stairs, which can be a hassle in emergencies. The new station will be made to be more functional for EMS. CCEMS plans to use the station for first responder 911 calls.
"We want to make it as easy as we can to get the paramedics and the ambulance and not have to go up and down the stairs," Merry said.
The old station will go to the CCEMS transport side, transporting people to doctor offices or from the hospital to a nursing home.
"Building this station will be good for the citizens, the public of Cabell County so that we can better serve them, and it gives us room for growth," Merry said.
The commission also approved additional senior levy funding for the YMCA of $20,000.
The YMCA of Huntington plans to use the money for additional room to conduct senior exercises and health programs. In the request application, the YMCA wrote that earlier expansion plans had been hindered because the property owner at 913 9th St. refused to sell the property. That owner has died, and his widow and the estate are ready to sell the property, with exact price terms still being appraised and negotiated. The YMCA would like to acquire the property with demolition of the site and possible pickleball courts being phase one. Phase two would be the construction of a multi-purpose senior and youth facility that would help expand the programs in its two existing gymnasiums on the campus.
At the meeting, the commission approved repealing the agreement made on June 8 with the Marie Redd, Salt Rock, Underwood, and Milton senior Centers and will re-take possession of the diesel generators and continue maintenance and care of the generators after the senior centers conveyed no funds or manpower for proper continual maintenance of the generators at the Marie Redd, Salt Rock, Underwood, and Milton senior centers and did not initiate any such request to possess and maintain the generators.
The agreement states the Village of Barboursville does want to continue possession and maintenance of the generator at the Barboursville Senior Center.
The commission also approved an easement agreement with the Village of Barboursville Sanitary Board pump station 8. The easement allows the Sanitary Board to install, operate, maintain, modify and repair the pump station.
Also during the meeting, County Clerk Scott Caserta invited the community and commission to a voter registration drive on the Courthouse's front lawn from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 26 to help people update their voter registration information or register to vote.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.