HUNTINGTON — The Milton Police Department will receive a donated police cruiser from the Cabell County sheriff’s office, as approved by the Cabell County Commission during its regular meeting on Thursday.
The cruiser is a 2016 Ford Explorer that was involved in a crash while in use by the sheriff’s office.
The commission also discussed and approved a motion to allow engineers from Marshall University to digitize the courthouse layout and allow recommendations as to how the space could best be used.
Advantage Valley President and CEO Terrell Ellis asked the commission for $10,000 to produce a housing study in the greater metropolitan areas of Huntington and Charleston. Ellis said Advantage Valley works to market the region to potential businesses.
Ellis said businesses looking to expand in West Virginia or relocate stress the need for additional adequate housing options for their employees. Ellis said data that a multi-county housing study could provide would be instrumental in helping increase housing development. Kelli Sobonya, the commission’s chair and a Realtor, said that the housing market in the greater Huntington region is unique due to the lack of supply.
Ellis said other counties in the region have already committed their portion of the funds needed to complete the study. Sobonya said they would consider a resolution to approve allocating the funds during the commission's next meeting in May.
Paul Rennick of BHM CPA Group gave commissioners an executive summary for the financial year 2021-22. Overall revenues decreased by $13.4 million due to the influx of cash allocated through the CARES Act in 2021, creating a higher-than-normal revenue for the prior year. Rennick said the county needs to control its budgets to maintain a positive financial situation.
The commission also approved the hiring of a grant and special projects manager, who will work to secure grant funding for projects in Cabell County.
The commission’s next meeting will be 10 a.m. Thursday, May 11 on the third floor of the Cabell County courthouse.
