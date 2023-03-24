The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BLOX cabell county courthouse 2.jpg

The Cabell County Courthouse is shown in this file photo.  

 File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission approved its budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year Thursday. Total revenue and expenses for the county are expected to be $33,687,374.

The budget includes $2,000 annual pay raises for all employees and an increase in the cost of insurance through the Public Employees Insurance Agency. Last year the county spent $2 million on PEIA insurance, with $2.3 million budgeted for this year.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you