HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission approved its budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year Thursday. Total revenue and expenses for the county are expected to be $33,687,374.
The budget includes $2,000 annual pay raises for all employees and an increase in the cost of insurance through the Public Employees Insurance Agency. Last year the county spent $2 million on PEIA insurance, with $2.3 million budgeted for this year.
The increase comes after the West Virginia Legislature passed a bill increasing the reimbursement amount for hospitals accepting PEIA. PEIA was expected to have a $154 million shortfall in 2024.
Funding for the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District was also increased from $483,810 to $604,989. Funding for the Cabell County Library system was increased from $1,564,287 to $1,957,807.
The commission drafted a letter to oppose the potential rate increase for Mountaineer Gas. The West Virginia Public Service Commission will consider a 6.8% rate increase, which the Cabell County Commission believes is unnecessary as Mountaineer Gas has yet to show hardship to warrant the increase.
“We urge the PSC to reject this outrageous increase,” the letter said.
Commission President Kelli Sobonya said the county hopes to hire an experienced grant writer to help county departments apply for grants and increase revenue.
The commission also approved a resolution to transfer two vehicles, one to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office and one to the Cabell County Community Service Organization.
