Early voting begins for the West Virginia primary election on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — A special meeting of the Cabell County Commission to discuss who should be the next administrator for the county ended with no selection being made.

The county administrators acts as the county executive to handle administrative duties for and report to the elected commissioners. Beth Thompson, who had served in the position since 2015, was hired Thursday as an assistant county manager in Kanawha County.

