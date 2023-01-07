HUNTINGTON — A special meeting of the Cabell County Commission to discuss who should be the next administrator for the county ended with no selection being made.
The county administrators acts as the county executive to handle administrative duties for and report to the elected commissioners. Beth Thompson, who had served in the position since 2015, was hired Thursday as an assistant county manager in Kanawha County.
The special call meeting was held Friday at the Cabell County Courthouse with the goal of finding her replacement. The commissioners went into executive session for less than an hour Friday to consider applications but returned with no vote being taken before the meeting adjourned.
Commissioner Kelli Sobonya said the commission could not vote for an applicant at Friday’s meeting because a vote was not on the agenda. A selection will most likely be made at the next meeting of the commission later this month.
The meeting was the first of the all-Republican era of the commission, which now includes Sobonya, John Mandt Jr. and Liza Caldwell. At their first meeting, newcomers Mandt and Caldwell said they were excited to take their seats.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
