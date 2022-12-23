The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

2017 0507 needle
Buy Now

A sharps container used to dispose of syringes as part of a harm reduction program is shown on May 3, 2017, at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission approved seeking an audit of a local syringe exchange program that serves dozens of Cabell County residents a week with a goal of curbing the transmission of disease among injection drug users.

During the commission’s last meeting of the year Thursday, the commissioners approved a resolution seeking an official evaluation and audit of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s syringe exchange program to be done by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource and Office of Health Facility Licensure & Certification.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.