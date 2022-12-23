Windy with snow showers this morning. Winds will diminish some this afternoon. Morning high of 22F with temps falling to the single digits. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission approved seeking an audit of a local syringe exchange program that serves dozens of Cabell County residents a week with a goal of curbing the transmission of disease among injection drug users.
During the commission’s last meeting of the year Thursday, the commissioners approved a resolution seeking an official evaluation and audit of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s syringe exchange program to be done by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource and Office of Health Facility Licensure & Certification.
Harm reduction programs have been operating in West Virginia since 2011, providing people with substance use disorder a wide range of supplies, information and counseling with the goal to curb the spread of HIV, as well as helping get people into recovery.
Cabell County’s harm reduction program has been operational since 2015. It was opened as a way to tackle substance use in the “Heroin Capital of the World” as the state’s first pilot syringe exchange program.
An HIV study of the Cabell County community released in November showed nearly 11% of people who tested for the study were positive for HIV/AIDS. As of Nov. 3, the county had 47 cases, compared to 34 in 2021 and 45 in 2020. In 2019, the number was 66. From 2014 to 2018 the average was 10. However, health department officials recently said numbers could be a result of better testing.
The vote is allowed by a law enacted by the West Virginia Legislature in 2021 that sets guidelines and requires such programs to apply for a license to operate. To receive approval, the program needs majority support from the commission and Huntington City Council.
While the commission gave its approval to the program last December, a transition of power on Jan. 1 will bring two new commissioners to the table — John Mandt and Liza Caldwell — who will be required to give their approval.
Commissioner Kelli Sobonya said the request was to ensure the program is following Legislature-backed laws and procedures.
“Information is power,” Sobyona said. “This just evaluates to make sure we’re following the law and the rule.”
Commissioner Jim Morgan said he understands there is “absolutely no indication” anything has been done incorrectly in the program.
“The results they have are probably better than average,” he said. “We just want to see if there’s anything that could be done that would improve the operation of a needle exchange program.”
The resolution stated local officials need to be able to make an informed decision when the vote comes.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
