HUNTINGTON — After opening for a public hearing, the Cabell County Commission voted to send an application to increase the bonding capacity for Tanyard Station to the West Virginia Development Office for approval.
Thursday’s public hearing was the second step in the process to increase the bonding capacity for the TIF district from the original estimate of $9 million to $15 million. The increased bonding capacity would allow for the developer to be reimbursed for costs and for the refinancing of the existing TIF bonds, possibly at a lower interest rate. No members of the public came to speak in the hearing.
Brent Roswall, a co-owner of the developer of Tanyard Station Interstate Commercial Real Estate Services, said he felt great about Thursday’s hearing. He said the original capacity was created based on estimates. He said the cost of building materials and contractor prices had increased more than accounted for in the original budget.
Tanyard Station plans to add 200,000 square feet to the existing development by next year, which would complete it, Roswall said. Most of the tenants expected to come into the space are new tenants to the area, he said.
“It’s going to provide more sales to restaurants, better quality of living for the area and taxes,” he said.
During the meeting, Roswall thanked commissioners for their support thus far and added that the development hopes to have a big announcement this fall. He said the coronavirus pandemic set work behind about two years.
Carrie Cecil, an attorney with Frost Brown Todd who represents Tanyard Station for this application process, said now that the commission voted to send the application to the West Virginia Development Office, the office has 60 days to review it.
Then, if the office approves it, it will send the application back to the County Commission for consideration of an order to finalize it.
In other business, commissioners went into an executive session to discuss airport litigation. Earlier this year, the County Commission approved resolutions to begin litigation against Robert Newlon Airport. On Thursday, the commission accepted a settlement offer from Robert Newlon Airport Inc.
Commissioners also discussed opioid litigation in the executive session. Cabell County and the city of Huntington have been involved in an ongoing lawsuit against three opioid distributors, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson. Closing arguments in the trial were heard at the end of July.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
