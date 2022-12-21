HUNTINGTON — A local harm reduction program and unsafe structure ordinance are among several items up for discussion in Thursday’s meeting of the Cabell County Commission.
Set for 10 a.m. Thursday at the Cabell County Courthouse, the meeting is the last for commissioners Jim Morgan and Caleb Gibson, both of whom lost their bids for re-election this year. They will be replaced by Republicans John Mandt and Liza Caldwell.
Setting up a vote expected early next year that will decide if the Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s harm reduction program can continue operations as is, the commissioners will vote on a resolution seeking an audit of the organization’s syringe exchange program.
Harm reduction programs provide people with substance use disorder a wide range of supplies, information and counseling. While an objective of the program is to get more people into recovery, the ultimate goal is to curb the spread of HIV in local communities.
The vote is allowed by a law established by the West Virginia Legislature in 2021 that requires such programs to apply to the Office for Health Facility Licensure and Certification. To receive approval, the program needs majority support from the commission and Huntington City Council.
An HIV study of the Cabell County community released in November showed nearly 11% of people who tested for the study were positive for HIV/AIDS. As of Nov. 3, the county had 47 cases, compared to 34 in 2021 and 45 in 2020. In 2019, the number was 66. From 2014 to 2018 the average was 10. However, health department officials recently said numbers could be a result of better testing.
Beyond the harm reduction program, commissioners will consider several measures creating an unsafe structure and property enforcement ordinance and complaint procedures.
The vote comes on the heels of the West Virginia Legislature setting aside funding earlier this year for the West Virginia Department of Protection Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program, created in 2021 to provide local communities reimbursement for demolition projects.
The commission is also expected to consider allocating $5,000 of economic development funds to the Southside Preservation and Enhancement Alliance to help fund a proposed Woody Williams Foundation Gold Star Memorial Monument.
The building of the monument was among the final wishes of the Medal of Honor recipient, who died earlier this year.
In other measures, commissioners will consider allocating $5,000 to the Huntington City Mission from senior levy funding, as well as $2,000 to the Maddie Carrol House Preservation Society from the hotel and motel occupancy tax fund.
Nazim Abbess, Cabell County 911 director, and Commissioner Kelli Sobonya will also be considered for appointments to the Cabell/Wayne Local Emergency Planning Committee and Cabell County Community Services Organizations, respectively.
The commission will also consider several resolutions for the hiring of employees for the Cabell County EMS and sheriff departments.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
