BLOX cabell county courthouse 2.jpg

The Cabell County Courthouse is shown in this file photo.  

 File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — A local harm reduction program and unsafe structure ordinance are among several items up for discussion in Thursday’s meeting of the Cabell County Commission.

Set for 10 a.m. Thursday at the Cabell County Courthouse, the meeting is the last for commissioners Jim Morgan and Caleb Gibson, both of whom lost their bids for re-election this year. They will be replaced by Republicans John Mandt and Liza Caldwell.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

