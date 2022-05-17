HUNTINGTON — After 54 absentee ballots were found Tuesday morning, the Cabell County Commission will have an emergency meeting Wednesday afternoon.
The commission met Monday for canvassing and updated the county’s unofficial results from the recent West Virginia primary election at the time. Commission President Jim Morgan called the emergency meeting for the board of canvassers.
Samantha McCollins, the supervisor of Voters’ Registration, discovered that a locked box of absentee ballots had not been counted Tuesday morning.
McCollins said she had marked a box of provisional ballots with a note and the commission reviewed those ballots. The box found on Tuesday did not have a note, and the ballots were separated because they were not provisional ballots. She said she realized the ballots were in the box when she handed it to someone who needed an empty box.
“It’s my mistake … but I’m here to correct it. I’m here to do the right thing and, you know, do it the right way,” she said.
The commission, which is the Board of Canvassers for Cabell County, was notified Tuesday morning. The clerk’s office also contacted Attorney Ancil Ramey and legal counsel for the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office. The clerk’s office planned to notify executive committees and candidates.
According to a copy of an email from Ramey, he advised that the board reconvene based on state law and previous court cases. The results from Monday had not been certified yet.
“Based on the foregoing, it is my recommendation that the board of canvassers reconvenes to 'legally and completely perform the duties imposed by law on such board,' to 'ascertain and declare the true result of the election in a county according to the election returns,' including counting 'election ballots prepared in conformity with statute' that were not previously counted because they were mislaid,” Ramey wrote.
Morgan said the ballots would be treated “just like they would have been yesterday.”
The commission released a statement Tuesday afternoon.
“Commission President, Jim Morgan, stated that because the election results reported after the canvass on May 16, 2022 are still unofficial, and with an abundance of caution, the Commission will reconvene on May 18 at 1:30 PM, and with due diligence be sure to legally and completely perform the duties of such board. The canvass will ascertain and declare the true result of the election, including previously uncounted election ballots that were prepared in conformity with statute.”
The clerk’s office released updated unofficial results on Monday. The outcomes of the results were similar as they were on election night. Depending on what’s in the envelopes, that may change after the commission reviews the found 54 ballots Wednesday.
A few races for the Republican and Democratic Executive Committees had close unofficial results. In the Cabell County Board of Education election, Lauren Hensley came in fourth, 41 votes behind the third-highest vote-getter, Joshua Pauley.
Recounts can be called within 48 hours after canvassing. The time period will reset after the meeting concludes.