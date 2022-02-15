HUNTINGTON — Nancy Cartmill, a current Cabell County commissioner and long-time civil servant, died Tuesday.
Cabell County Administrator Beth Thompson confirmed the death Tuesday afternoon.
“I admire her greatly. She was unilaterally the strongest woman I have ever known,” she said. “I love her. I miss her. She is just a great person.”
A Grayson, Kentucky, native, Nancy Hunter Cartmill graduated from Barboursville High School and was the first woman to be elected mayor of Barboursville, a position she held from 1993 to 2001.
Jim Morgan, the president of the Cabell County Commission, said Cartmill was a great commissioner and brought a wealth of institutional knowledge to the position.
"Nancy was an outstanding commissioner. We didn't always agree, but we knew where each other stood on situations," Morgan said. "Oftentimes, we voted together. And Nancy because of the number of years that she had served ... had a lot of institutional knowledge both concerning workings of the commission and from her workings with state associations and things, understood a lot of issues with Charleston or how associations could better lobby for their positions."
Village of Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum said Cartmill had a commanding presence in the local community and statewide. She was a person others could look up to who fought for her causes passionately, he said.
“Not only did she say what she meant and meant what she said, but she followed through and genuinely cared about the people and children in this community,” he said. “Obviously, her body of work speaks for itself.”
Cartmill was instrumental in attracting business and economic growth to the Village of Barboursville over her tenure while also focusing her work on serving senior citizens. She was also inducted into the Barboursville High School Hall of Fame and has also been honored as the namesake of the Nancy Cartmill Gardens in the village.
Many thought retirement was on the horizon for Cartmill following her mayoral tenure, but she told The Herald-Dispatch in 2000, "I see so many wonderful things on the horizon. I want to be part of that."
Following eight years of service as mayor of Barboursville, she first won election to the Cabell County Commission in 2002. Cartmill served as commissioner until her death.
She got her start as a civil servant by advocating for children as a young, single mother after the untimely death of her first husband, Ronnie.
Among dozens of civic organizations to which she belonged, she also served as the executive director of the West Virginia Assisted Living Association for 12 years; served as the executive director of the West Virginia PTA for 20 years; and worked 25 years as a lobbyist in Charleston and Washington, D.C.
She helped raise money to buy shoes for children in need and for senior citizens to read to children who couldn’t themselves.
Cartmill was married for 38 years to the late Larry Cartmill. She has one son, Randy, and a daughter, Melody.
She enjoyed cooking, reading and exercising in any time she had off, she once told The Herald-Dispatch.
Tatum said Cartmill, his former babysitter and lifelong friend, was responsible for his own interest in public service. They worked together when he worked for the county commission and as he took over her former role as mayor.
He said her death creates a hole for the community to fill. He had a unique opportunity to know her in both personal and professional ways, he said, which she liked to keep separate. He said he was thankful to have the opportunity to see her in so many facets of life.
“I certainly think that she is someone that any female that strives to have a career of public service should look at (modeling) themselves after,” he said. "Whether you agree with every decision she made or not, she genuinely had the community in her heart when she made her decisions.”
Morgan said the County Commission had not taken any actions Tuesday, but county officials would discuss how Cartmill's vacancy will be filled.