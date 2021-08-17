HUNTINGTON — Cabell County magistrates may have a new location in the future.
County commissioners approved a letter of intent to purchase 746 4th Ave., which is the site of the Cabell County Family Court. The building is across from the county courthouse on 4th Avenue.
The letter of intent from the county includes a proposed price of about $2.6 million for the property, which is owned by Davis & Dixon LLC. Before housing Family Court, the building had a Buffalo Wild Wings on the first floor. The building has also been home to Ronk’s Uniform Center, Kenny Music Co. and Capitol Furniture.
Commissioner Jim Morgan said on Friday that the county has previously considered building a judicial annex to expand available space for the courthouse. However, estimates on such a project showed a cost of $15 million to $20 million. The building might also not match the existing courthouse’s architecture, he said.
During the commission’s meeting last week, the letter of intent was approved with two votes in favor from Morgan and Commissioner Nancy Cartmill. Commissioner Kelli Sobonya voted no because she said the county needs more information on how spacing would work inside the building for the magistrates and Family Court before considering a purchase. She asked her fellow commissioners to table the letter for the next meeting so a spatial assessment of the 746 4th Ave. building could be done.
“We know there’s no space in this courthouse. We’ve looked in every nook and cranny of this courthouse, so we need to do something. And from my estimation, this is the most cost-effective way,” Commissioner Nancy Cartmill said.
She said that the county has had previous spatial studies within the courthouse, adding that the county has “studied it, in my opinion, to death and I think we’re ready to move on.” On the idea of building a judicial annex, Cartmill said “there’s just no way we can possibly handle that,” adding she believed that wouldn’t be fair to the county’s taxpayers.
Sobonya said, “And I’m not saying that we would go down that route of having a contiguous judicial annex, but we have to know if that building’s going to be a fit for our intended purposes and I don’t think we’re there yet.”
Circuit Clerk Mike Woelfel, the former chief magistrate of the county, was present during the commission meeting and said he is not aware of any official meetings held with magistrates about moving to the building, but some of them viewed the space when he was a magistrate. He said he wasn’t sure if the magistrates and their staff would fit into space at 746 4th Ave., but “anything would be better than what we are currently in downstairs.”
“Just my personal opinion as being magistrate for 18 years, anything that would be outside of that basement would be better serving the public and the current magistrates and their staff,” Woelfel said.
Morgan said during the meeting that he felt it was important to give a copy of the letter to the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals to show the county is serious about the purchase. The Supreme Court reimburses the county for rent of the space.
“In 2019, the Supreme Court, working with local Family Court judges, determined that moving the Cabell County Family Court to a new space would provide a more secure and stable location at a lower cost to the taxpayers,” said Supreme Court Public Information Officer Jennifer Bundy in a statement on Monday. “Though the process was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court is working to complete the move by early 2022. The Supreme Court has shared this with the Cabell County Commission, which is aware of the planned relocation.”
Paul E. Davis, who owns the building with business partner Shawn Dixon, said they have received the county’s letter of intent and signed it.
“We would be willing to sell the building to the county,” he said.
The building wasn’t on the market, Davis said. He added that the building has gone under renovations since the pair bought it in 2015. Davis said he and Dixon bought the building as they wanted to be involved in project that would help downtown Huntington.