HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission voted to send two letters to the West Virginia Public Service regarding rate increase requests at two utility companies.
All three commissioners — Jim Morgan, Nancy Cartmill and Kelli Sobonya — approved the letters, which protest possible rate increases at West Virginia American Water and American Electric Power, at their Thursday meeting.
Both letters are addressed to Public Service Commission Chairwoman Charlotte R. Lane. The letter regarding West Virginia American Water says the proposed rate would add an average of $11.26 to customer’s bills, meaning an extra $330 a year.
“This pandemic is being blamed for a rise in cost of everything from gas to food to building materials,” the letter said. “An increase in utility bills is just going to further hurt our constituents and their families in already trying times.”
The second letter regarding AEP says that the proposed increase would add an extra $8 to $16 per month to customer’s bills. The letter applauds AEP for suspending disconnects for non-payment throughout 2020 and making it easier for customers to make payment arrangements through the pandemic.
“This commission does understand the magnitude of the cost of electricity, but it also believes AEP could reorganize internally especially since they reported strong first-quarter earnings for 2021,” the letter said.
Following the commissioners’ meeting, Sobonya said she heard from multiple constituents about the proposed rate increases. Cabell County residents are already struggling from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the increased price of other needs, such as gas or groceries, she said.
“We felt like we needed to stand up for the citizens of Cabell County with these proposed rate increases. There’s already been recent rate increases and we just feel like they need to take a step back and be diligent in those decisions,” she said.