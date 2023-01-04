Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle speaks during a news conference for the successful conclusion to a major drug trafficking prosecution on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, outside the Sidney L. Christie Federal Building in Huntington.
“It’s never been brought up, but I will be talking with them about this issue,” Zerkle said Tuesday. “I am open for discussion with them about it and funding is a big part of it.”
Zerkle said he did not want to speculate on if a dash cam would have made any difference in the investigation into the girl’s death.
Law enforcement agencies across the country use various types of dash camera technologies. When the police officer activates their emergency light bar and siren the police dash camera system goes into recording mode with some types and models, while others come on as soon as the police vehicle’s engine is turned on.
“In this case he wasn’t running his lights,” Zerkle said.
Cabell County Commissioner John Mandt Jr. says he would support equipping the sheriff’s department with the latest in body camera and in-car dashboard camera technology.
“We must go through the process, but this issue is definitely something we should look in to,” he said. “With a dash camera, investigators would have had more to look at in this tragic incident.”
Police dash and body cameras are increasingly hoped to be a solution to preventing police misconduct and enhancing police accountability, but Mandt says he believes they also help officers.
“Using them can be a part of transparency and I think that benefits everyone involved in an incident, both the officer and the public,” he said. “More often than not, I think they benefit the law enforcement officer. Everyone can see what happened.”
Commissioner Kelli Sobonya said the county will be entering a new budget process and meeting with each elected official to go over their agency’s budget requests.
“Moving forward, I am certainly happy to have a conversation with the sheriff and the other commissioners about adding additional equipment,” she said.
Commissioner Liza Caldwell said she was also willing to discuss the issue.
“I would want to look at what is being proposed, but it’s definitely something I would be willing to consider,” she said.
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department also does not have body or dash cameras for deputies.
“We had them in the early ‘90s, but they broke down and were never repaired,” said Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford.
Rutherford said his department applied for a state grant, but it was turned down about three weeks ago.
“It’s an expensive project,” he said. “We estimated about $1.2 million for the equipment and a staff position to file, store and retrieve information for the courts and Freedom of Information Act requests.”
Rodney Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Sheriffs’ Association, said his organization does not keep data on the counties that have body and dash cameras for deputies.
“It’s agency by agency, depending on funding,” he said. “I’d say many are in the same situation as Kanawha and Cabell counties.”
Both Miller and Rutherford say without some kind of state or federal grant, it’s nearly impossible for a county to find the funds.
“Even if you try to spread the costs out over a three-year period, it’s still hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Rutherford said. “Without federal or state grant assistance, it’s hard for counties to come up with the funding needed to do it.”
The Huntington Police Department has been using dash cameras since September 2014 and in August 2020 approved the purchase of body cameras for city officers.
“They were deployed in December 2020,” said Bryan Chambers, the city’s communications director.
West Virginia State Police, who are investigating the girl’s death, also use both body and dash cameras. In 2020, the West Virginia Parkways Authority agreed to purchases the equipment for use by troopers who are assigned to Turnpike duties.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
