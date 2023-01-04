The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle speaks during a news conference for the successful conclusion to a major drug trafficking prosecution on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, outside the Sidney L. Christie Federal Building in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Following the death of a 13-year-old girl who was struck and killed by an off-duty deputy Friday evening, Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said none of the department’s cruisers has dash cameras and deputies do not have body cameras.

“It’s never been brought up, but I will be talking with them about this issue,” Zerkle said Tuesday. “I am open for discussion with them about it and funding is a big part of it.”

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch.

Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.

