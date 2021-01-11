HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Board of Education members could make a decision on the district's return to in-person learning during a special meeting Tuesday.
“My hope we can finalize the plan to move forward so people can plan accordingly,” Superintendent Ryan Saxe told The Herald-Dispatch.
The special meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12 in the Board Meeting Room of the Cabell County Schools' Central Office, 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington.
The purpose of the special meeting, Saxe added, is for board members to receive an update about the return to in-person learning. The board will then discuss the update and may consider the item for action.
Saxe said he and the board have heard feedback from students, staff and others pertaining to the resumption of in-person learning, with mixed responses.
"It is very much split right down the middle. We want to come up with a plan that keeps people safe but also maximizes our ability to get students in the building and keep them safe," he said.
The meeting is open to public attendance. Anyone attending the meeting in person is required to wear a mask or face covering. Alternatively, members of the public may choose to attend via teleconference. To join the meeting, call 304-553-7794 and enter access code 796 041 432#.
Those attending the meeting via teleconference who wish to speak to the board as part of the “Delegations to Be Heard” portion of the meeting should fill out the form at https://bit.ly/2MPk7Tz at least 30 minutes prior to the board meeting.