The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

2016 0527 cabcommish
Buy Now

The Cabell County 911 Center is seen in Huntington in this 2016 file photo.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County 911 Emergency Response Center is working through its mapping and addressing project.

The idea for statewide addressing and mapping came about in 1999 after West Virginia Congressman Nick Rahall met with 911 directors and the West Virginia congressional delegation. In 2001, passed legislation established the Statewide Addressing and Mapping Board. The West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management has led the statewide project since 2008.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.