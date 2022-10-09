HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County 911 Emergency Response Center is working through its mapping and addressing project.
The idea for statewide addressing and mapping came about in 1999 after West Virginia Congressman Nick Rahall met with 911 directors and the West Virginia congressional delegation. In 2001, passed legislation established the Statewide Addressing and Mapping Board. The West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management has led the statewide project since 2008.
Nazim Abbess, the interim director of the Cabell County 911 Emergency Response Center, said the goal is to give city-style addresses to all structures in the county and make it easier for first responders to find an address when responding to a call.
The formula for addresses is based on distance. Kris Gibson, mapping and addressing coordinator, gave an example of turning off Route 60 onto Blue Sulphur Road. Starting at zero, every 100 is a 10th of a mile, so every 1000 is a mile.
“If 2500 is your address, you’re two-and-a-half miles out — and even numbers are on the right, odds are on the left,” he said.
The benefit to first responders would be that they could understand the distance from hearing the address rather than looking at every house number. He added that the entrance point to the driveway is where they measure the address.
All counties are supposed to use distance to make the addresses, so if another county’s agency were responding as mutual aid to a call, they can also figure out where an address is. Another part is removing duplicate road names, Abbess said.
As of last week, 911 Center employees had three to four ZIP codes left. Abbess said employees were working toward more populated areas, such as Milton, Barboursville and the 25705 Huntington ZIP code. Municipalities are responsible for their own addressing, Abbess said. Larger ZIP codes will be affected after the first of the year, following the holiday season.
If a residence gets a new address, the center mails a letter to notify residents. The center also notifies the Cabell County Assessor’s Office, the U.S. Post Office, American Electric Power, Mountaineer Gas, West Virginia American Water, FedEx and UPS. For up to a year, the post office will recognize the old address.
Electric and water bills will automatically switch over as they use the postal address. Barbara Wilson, mapping and addressing assistant, said some residents run into an issue where when they go to update their records, but their addresses will not validate. She said waiting to do so after a utility bill is mailed with a new address should help avoid that issue.
A common issue has been using GPS programs like Google Maps to find new addresses. Some of these programs do not change as the post office updates its database. If someone is giving directions to a new address, they might find the correct location with the old one.
Gibson said some residents have had luck submitting their updated addresses to Google Maps.
Abbess added that the center wants to be methodical about changing the address so there’s not much room for errors. However, it wants to get the word out so business owners and residents can be aware. The goal is to be finished by July 1, 2023.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
