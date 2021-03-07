ONA — A year ago, when the threat of COVID-19 escalated in the United States, closing schools across the country, Cabell County Schools didn’t miss a beat when it came to feeding its students.
“We didn’t take any time to make the change. We had to have food and meals out there day one,” said Rhonda McCoy, the director of food services for Cabell County Schools. “We didn’t miss a single day feeding students.”
With West Virginia being one of the last states to record any coronavirus cases, McCoy said there was time to prepare for what seemed like the inevitable.
In preparation for possible school closings, McCoy stocked up on food that would make preparing bag meals easier for school cooks, a move that many appreciated when schools did eventually cancel in-person classes in March 2020.
“Rhonda was proactive,” said Mary Cook, who works as a cook at Cabell Midland High School. “She saw it coming down the road, what was happening. If she hadn’t gotten us stuff, we wouldn’t have made it.”
Initially the “Grab-N-Go” meals, as they were called, were basic. Each meal bag would include items for lunch, typically a sandwich, milk and some sort of fruit or vegetable, as well as breakfast items for the following day.
Since 2016, Cabell County has provided free breakfast and lunch to its students regardless of income as a result of a federal reimbursement program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
At the time, school officials said they made the push to offer free school meals to every student because despite having several students who did qualify for free or reduced lunch, there were many families that did not qualify but had difficulties paying their lunch bill.
McCoy said knowing that many kids would go hungry if they did not find a way to get meals to students on day one was all the motivation she needed.
“It was scary and it was really hectic and we were very busy, and at the time we didn’t know if we were going to make it, but we did,” McCoy said. “We accomplished it and we got those meals out there because we knew that students were going to need these really bad. We wanted to help out our kids.”
McCoy said she was also aware that many parents were either losing their jobs or shifting to a work-from-home mode and wanted feeding their children to be one less thing they had to worry about.
Cook said she remembers just how difficult those first few days were as they frantically worked to prepare meals and put a system in place to distribute them to families.
Not only that, but Cook said it was also difficult to find enough people to make this happen.
COVID-19 was still relatively new in the U.S. and information on how it spread and the best ways to combat it seemed to change on a weekly basis. McCoy said a lot of people were understandably scared and were unable to work due to compromising conditions.
“At the start it was kind of difficult to get enough people to work in order to make this happen,” she said. “But we had some really good cooks who said, ‘Yeah, we’ll do it,’ and they came out and worked really hard, and it all fell into place.”
McCoy said they never really had a chance to get comfortable with their preparation process because they were constantly making changes, from preparing more meals, to hunting for scarce food items, to making changes to accommodate new safety guidelines.
At first, the meals were all prepared using a kitchen at the Cabell County Schools board office before being sent to established distribution sites.
But it wasn’t long before guidelines changed, which required McCoy to spread out her staff to more locations.
“We kept having to have fewer people in closer contact so the COVID couldn’t spread among our staff,” McCoy said. “We ended up with four kitchens that we operated out of. And the guys here at the board, they helped us deliver food to all of these different sites because you know it was a struggle to get food, and then when you did, some vendors could only deliver to one site.”
McCoy said they also started expanding meal options to include hot dogs, pepperoni rolls, chicken patties, grilled cheese and more.
“We figured maybe our students were tired of a cold sandwich every day and we wanted to give them a little bit of a variety so they didn’t get tired of what we were sending out every day,” she said.
McCoy said they were making roughly 10,000 Grab-N-Go meals a day.
Cook, who could not have a more appropriate last name for the job she’s performed for the past 30 years, said she learned a lot about herself over those first few months of the pandemic.
“I learned that we are so versatile; we just didn’t realize it,” she said. “It breaks your heart to think there is somebody that is not getting anything. It doesn’t matter what you have to do to accomplish your goal. We all felt like that — it didn’t matter what we had to do to get it done. We knew we were going to get it done because kids depended on us to get it done. We’re just lucky that we got to do it, I think.”
In addition to preparing meals, Cook spent the summer on school buses helping to deliver meals.
“You know, you kind of get into your own little world sometimes and you think we’re the only ones that care about the kids, and it’s good to see other people care about them in a different way,” she said. “That bus driver picks them up and they know where they live, they know what they’re going through, so it kind of helps you to see a different picture. It was nice to make some new friends. We’re all service personnel, but we never had reason to work together in the past.”
While delivering meals, Cook said she was also able to interact with parents and students, an aspect of her job that she deeply missed.
“It was fun,” she said. “It was kind of nice to see the end product because when you’re here, putting it together, you’re in such a rush — hurry, hurry, hurry to get it done — but sometimes you forget and it’s so nice to get to see the end where the kids get it, and you know they’re thanking you and they’re just so appreciative of it.”
During the pandemic, the UDSA switched to its Summer Food Service Program, which allowed Cabell County Schools to not only serve food to students during the week but also during school breaks like Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“The program allowed us to feed kids any time school was out of session,” McCoy said. “I think our largest meal box was for 10 days over Christmas, and it included two meals (a day) for 10 days. … We maybe didn’t accommodate every single weekend day, but we tried to get meals out there for every day of the week and then some weekends.”
Cook says she doubts people realize just how much effort was put in to make sure every child in Cabell County was fed — especially when schools reopened, which meant the cooks not only had to have food ready to serve students attending school, but also prepare meals for those still at home.
“I think our role is important, and I think some people see it, but I think that the majority of people, in all honesty, had no idea what’s going on in this office,” Cook said. “I think if they could be here, they would be like, ‘Oh, my gosh, how did you ever get that done?’ I just think people don’t have a clue, but you know what? That’s all right, because that’s our job and we would do it no matter what.”
Despite the extra work of preparing multiple different meals, Cook said she could not be happier to have kids back in the schools, though she does miss simple things like being able to smile at students and having conversations easily.
“When you’re a cook, you pick out what kids really need something — something that you have to offer,” Cook said. “Like maybe they sit alone at lunch or maybe they don’t talk a lot going through or maybe their friends have a different lunch than them and they don’t really have anyone. We kind of pick up on those kids and take them under our wings to make them feel special, and I think that’s one of the big things that I really miss.”
Between in-person and to-go meals, Cook said she prepares roughly 1,800 meals a day at Cabell Midland High School.
Cook said she also uses those relationships to make sure students are getting the food they need.
With so many different schedules, Cook said they have been switched away from preparing Grab-N-Go meals to just accommodate one day and instead make boxes that can supply students with breakfast and lunch for two, three or even five days. Some of these boxes are sent home with students on the days they are in school and others are picked up by parents.
Cook said they do have some students who are shy or embarrassed to take the meal boxes home with them.
“Now it’s kind of like you’re out there pushing those boxes and having them take them home, and you don’t want them to feel embarrassed in front of their friends and stuff,” Cook said. “Even though we tell them they’re for everyone … that old stigma is still there, and that’s where I think a relationship comes in with them.
“I think you just have to draw from within yourself and push as hard as you can to do whatever you can. At the end of the day, you’ve got to be able to look at yourself and say I’ve done the best that I possibly could do. That’s all you can do is just do your very best and know that you have.”