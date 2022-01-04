HUNTINGTON — Cabell County students return to classrooms Wednesday after nearly two weeks off for the holidays, and school officials are hopeful that safety protocols still in place will continue to be successful in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 as cases surge in the region.
“We have a high level of confidence that because of the protocols we have in place that we won’t have any problems,” said Cabell County Superintendent Ryan Saxe.
The district has a universal masking policy in place until at least the end of January, a decision made before Thanksgiving with the holiday season in mind, but there are times when employees and students are unmasked, particularly during meal times and in outdoor spaces.
“The thing that I also think is important to remember is that we got through Thanksgiving where people were also gathering,” Saxe added. “We have the data to show that the protocols we put in place then, and are still in place now, really helped keep our students and staff safe in the schools.”
He is hoping for the same result following Christmas and New Year’s Day.
The district’s safety guidance remains largely the same as what it was during the fall, with the exception of a shorter quarantine period, moving from seven to five days, to coincide with guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Additionally, they are continuing random testing of students and employees on a volunteer basis, a resource that has been utilized since late August.
In the first days back for students and staff, Saxe said there will be more tests given than normal, and schools will be provided with an ample supply of testing kits to make it happen.
“I think the changes we have made have been made in the best interest of our students and staff, and we’re seeing positive results as it relates to getting through the pandemic,” Saxe said.
In other business, board members received updates on the English Language Learners (ELL) program in Cabell County, in which approximately 150 students who are learning English as a second language are enrolled. Naomi Wilson, lead ELL teacher, said around 20 other languages are spoken by Cabell County students, with Spanish, Chinese and Arabic being the most common amount district students.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.