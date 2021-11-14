The county has been allotted $17.9 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The online application can be found on a webpage called “American Rescue Plan” on cabellcounty.org. According to the website, applications and their supporting documents are considered public records and will be posted on the county’s website, as well as made available to the public and the media upon request.
A PDF version of the application was released during the October commission meeting. The application asks respondents to list contact information, give a summary of a possible project, provide a timeline and a proposed budget and more. Possible projects must be in accordance with the federal act’s guidelines. The criteria for the funds say that the money must be used to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, replace lost revenues, support economic stabilization or investment in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure. A detailed PowerPoint presentation from the U.S. Department of the Treasury about guidelines can be seen on the Cabell County website.
Residents do not have an application deadline for their submissions. The county has four years to spend the federal dollars.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.