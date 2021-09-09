HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission approved two requests for senior levy tax funding during its Thursday meeting.
The requests were from the Cabell County Community Services Organization and Southwestern Community Action Council, Inc. CCCSO requested $34,751.31 and SCAC requested $15,000, according to county documents for the agenda items. Both items were unanimously approved.
In a letter to the commission, CCCSO Executive Director Charles Holley wrote that the requested most of the funds, $33,251.31, would be used for a roof repair at the Underwood Senior Center. The contractor for the roof project is Thoroughbred Construction, which had the lowest project estimate of three contractors, the letter said. The remaining $1,500 would be used for the removal of a tree that overhangs over the roof which is “leaking and drops branches and debri,” the director wrote. The application from SCAC requested $15,000 and said the funds would be used to help local mature workers through a few avenues, which are assisting with costs to keep a modern computer lab open for training, aid in purchasing clothing and other items needed to go to work, helping with costs of job training materials, and assisting with transportation costs.
“This project will help our organization follow through on our mission to help the low-income individuals and families of Cabell County in moving towards self-sufficiency,” the application said. “This project will help our seniors stay independent as they gain self-awareness, self-confidence and the training necessary to find and maintain employment.”
In other business items, the commission approved a meeting date for the Cabell County Board of Assessment Appeals, which will be Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. Commissioners also approved the appointment of Randy Kveton to the Cabell-Huntington Convention and Visitors Bureau Board.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.