HUNTINGTON — Cabell County commissioners decided on a few American Rescue Plan Act funding requests Thursday.
Last year, the county was allotted $17.9 million in federal COVID-19 relief dollars. Commissioners opted to open an application portal last fall for local organizations to request a piece of the funds.
The applications can be viewed on the county’s website. As of Thursday morning, 31 requests had been submitted.
The commission approved giving $1 million each to the Huntington Sanitary Board, Culloden Public Service District, Pea Ridge Public Service District, the City of Milton and Salt Rock Public Sewer District. Together, the entities’ requests totaled over $32 million.
Commission President Jim Morgan said the county opted to give the $5 million to the entities for seed money to match grants for infrastructure projects. Commissioners are also holding out hope for a piece of federal infrastructure funds that could be coming to West Virginia.
“We have studied carefully how we can best use the money that we have received, which is far less than what has been requested,” Morgan said.
Commissioner Caleb Gibson said the commission sent a letter to Gov. Jim Justice requesting the federal infrastructure funds.
“We’ve sent a letter to the governor asking for consideration to get a chunk of that so we can hopefully be able to … continue to fund some of those much-needed infrastructure projects that were asked for in these (American Rescue Plan Act funding) requests,” he said.
The commission also approved using about $700,000 for Cabell County Emergency Medical Systems and about $200,000 for the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department to make up for requests that were partially funded through CARES funds. EMS Director Gordon Merry and Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said they will use the funds for the county’s emergency communications.
The EMS funds will replace a Barboursville radio tower that is near the end of its lifespan. The sheriff’s funds will support upgrades to the county’s radio communications system, a project the commission previously approved. Local firefighters, EMS and law enforcement use the system.
Commissioners previously approved the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds that include an urgent request from the Barboursville Sanitary Board and to provide pandemic pay for county employees.
In other business, Cabell County financial records will soon be online. In a unanimous vote, commissioners approved that the county joins the West Virginia State Auditor’s Project Mountaineer, which reports county and municipal financial information on wvcheckbook.org. The county began reporting the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds as a test last year.
“I think it’s important for the taxpayers to be able to … have an easy way to track their dollar because all of this is open to the public anyway. It just makes it a lot easier for the public to see how their government works,” said Commissioner Kelli Sobonya, who has been a proponent of the county joining the site.
State Auditor JB McCuskey was in attendance. He said 17 counties have information on the site, with another 27 in the queue. Cabell County’s records could be online within a few months following the commission’s approval. There is no cost to the county to join the program.
“Our office has created the checkbook and Project Mountaineer, and in so doing we have made West Virginia the most transparent state in the United States, which means that the citizens of our state, and now the citizens of Cabell County and hopefully the citizens of Huntington soon, will have the most access to how their tax dollars are being spent of any citizen in this country,” he said.
Cabell County Clerk Phyllis Smith said in a statement that she was pleased with how the program has worked for recording American Rescue Plan Act use and that complete implementation will give Cabell County residents up-to-date information from her office.
The commission also approved hotel occupancy tax funding requests for the current and next fiscal years. For 2021-22, the commission approved $30,000 to the West Virginia Soccer Association. For 2022-23, the commission approved $10,000 to the Heritage Farm Foundation, $20,000 to the Huntington Symphony Orchestra, $10,000 to Kindred Charities, $10,000 to the Marshall Artists Series and $10,000 to the West Virginia Pumpkin Festival.
In public comments, Tinia Creamer of Heart of Phoenix Equine Rescue addressed the commission about a group of horses in Milton. She said she had been in contact with a veterinarian who had been requested to visit the horses but the veterinarian said no one was at the farm at the appointment time.
Zerkle, who is the county’s humane officer, said photos of the horses have been presented to veterinarians, who did not recommend removal. Another veterinarian is supposed to evaluate the horses next week. The sheriff said an investigation has been opened.