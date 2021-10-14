HUNTINGTON — Cabell County will consider ideas for federal money it is receiving.
County commissioners approved an application form that organizations can use to request American Rescue Plan Act funds for their agency to implement projects. Cabell County has been allotted $17.9 million under the federal legislation.
The application asks for respondents to provide contact information, a summary of the project, a timeline, a proposed budget and more. Projects must also be in accordance with American Rescue Plan Act funds guidelines. The criteria says the money must be used to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, replace lost revenues, support economic stabilization or investment in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
The county has about four years to spend these federal dollars, so there isn’t an application deadline for local residents. To complete an application, download and fill it out. It can be submitted via email to cnelson@cabellcounty.org or printed and mailed to the County Commission at the attention of the grants coordinator. The address is 750 5th Ave., Suite 300, Huntington, WV 25701. A form that can be submitted on the county’s website is in the works.
In related business, commissioners approved a request from the Cabell-Huntington Health Department for $82,833.08 of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.
According to a letter outlining the request, the health department received reimbursements from the state’s CARES Act funds for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic until December 2020. An itemized list was submitted for that month in early January totaling $310,376.70, but it was not reimbursed “due to the funds being exhausted,” the letter said.
“December of 2020 is the first large peak that we had, which requires a significant amount of extra labor and work to mitigate the spread of the virus,” said Tim Hazelett, COO of the health department. He called in for Thursday’s meeting.
Hazelett said monthly costs were typically between $160,000 and $170,000 prior to December 2020.
FEMA has covered a portion of those expenses — $89,723.85 — and the Huntington City Council recently approved reimbursing $137,819.77.
The County Commission also went into executive session to discuss opioid litigation. Cabell County and the city of Huntington have been involved in a lawsuit against three opioid distributors, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson. Closing arguments were heard at the end of July.
Commissioners were originally slated to discuss the health department in executive session, but that was postponed for a future meeting.