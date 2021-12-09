HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission, by a 2-1 vote Thursday, adopted a three-magisterial district map, a change from its current five-district setup.
Commissioners Jim Morgan and Nancy Cartmill voted in favor of the map, while Commissioner Kelli Sobonya voted against. As part of the county’s redistricting process, which it does every 10 years, district lines must be redrawn using the latest U.S. Census data.
The county previously had five districts, and the commission had discussed keeping a five-district map or moving toward a three-district map. In West Virginia, 29 counties have three districts.
“I just see that there’s more benefit to the public by keeping it at five because it opens up more people to be able to run for that office from different magisterial districts,” Sobonya said after the meeting.
She added that under the five-district map, candidates not in the remaining two representatives’ districts can file to run for seats with incumbents from another district. At a previous commission meeting, she requested a map option with five districts.
The changes also affect the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District board, Sobonya added. Currently, the board has 11 members, but with the reduction of districts, that number will become seven.
“Jan. 10 is the time to sign up to run for office,” Morgan said following the meeting about the number of districts.
Morgan previously told The Herald-Dispatch that having a three-district map would give direct representation to county residents. He said he still felt that way Thursday and then referred to a point made by Sobonya during the meeting that commissioners represent the entire county and not just their district.
“People tend to feel that … if you’re not living where they are, then you are not representing them, when truly you do,” he added.
The three-district map will be in place for the next election cycle. Morgan’s seat on the commission will be on the ballot.
