HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission approved some funding requests at its Thursday meeting.
Commissioners considered requests for funds from the hotel/motel occupancy tax and the senior citizens levy for the 2021-22 fiscal year during their Thursday meeting.
For the hotel/motel tax, $80,500 in funding requests were proposed for approval from the $82,000 that was requested. Commissioner Nancy Cartmill said state law outlines how the hotel/motel tax can be spent and it has a deadline to be approved.
“It has to be to promote tourism in the county,” Cartmill said.
Commissioner Kelli Sobonya said some agencies that made a request last year received funds this year, as the county still had their documentation. Cartmill said the county did not have a hotel/motel tax to give funds last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Sobonya added that some events normally funded by the tax also did not happen last year because of the pandemic.
For the senior citizens levy, $135,000 requests were made and $80,000 was approved. Two groups, the Mountain State Centers for Independent Living and the Southwestern Community Action Council, had requests listed but were not included in the approved items. They could receive funding at a later time.
“We are still questioning some requests, but it doesn’t mean we won’t give it out,” Sobonya said.
Cartmill said another reason the agencies were not given funds could be that they didn’t send in the proper documentation and the commission has asked them to submit it and is waiting on it.
Sobonya said agencies go through a lengthy application process to request funds, which includes submitting financial information and documenting spending.
The commission also went into executive session behind closed doors for an hour to discuss lawsuits involving opioids and the Robert Newlon Airport.
Attorney and state Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, who represents the county in its opioid litigation with attorney Paul T. Farrell Jr., said the closed-door discussions have been held every two weeks to keep the commissioners informed of various aspects of the litigation locally and nationally.
This week it was announced that four companies — AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, McKesson and Johnson & Johnson — would take part in a $26 billion settlement, the largest opioid-related settlement to date. However, West Virginia was left out of those negotiations because of previous settlements reached with the state’s attorney general.
“The commissioners had a lot of questions today about what the settlement would mean to other communities, as well as to what ripple effects it could have on (their current case),” Woelfel said. “They were full of questions. They are fascinated and engaged in the case.”
The county and the city of Huntington are near the end of a trial against ABDC, Cardinal Health and McKesson in Charleston in which they seek funds to support a $2.6 billion abatement plan.
Woelfel said he expects the commissioners and other elected officials will appear in person at the trial’s closing arguments next week.
At a previous commission meeting, commissioners approved two resolutions that involved litigation against the airport. The first sought to shut down two businesses on the property, West Virginia Skydivers Inc. and Pier One Landing, as the commission claims both are operating illegally and without the commission’s approval. The second resolution claimed that the 2017 sublease the Cabell County Airport Authority has with Robert Newlon Airport Inc. is illegal and invalid because it did not receive approval from the commission. It asked for the property, which is managed by Carl Bailey, to be surrendered to the county.
At the beginning of Thursday’s meeting, the commission presented keys to the county to county employees Shelby Shumate and John Perry. The employees, who work in the assessor’s office, are retiring. Shumate has worked in the office for 30 years. Perry has worked 35 years in the office.