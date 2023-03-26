The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — With a variety of new businesses opening and new business trends being explored, Cabell County continues to experience a healthy retail scene for consumers.

In addition to Pullman Square expecting two new businesses to open soon — Dickey’s BBQ and EarthWise Pet — that will further Huntington’s bustling downtown retail scene, the Huntington Mall will also soon welcome its newest storefront: Tradehome Shoes.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you