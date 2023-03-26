Shoppers flock to the Huntington Mall for Black Friday deals on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Barboursville, W.Va. The mall is currently at 95% occupancy, with a new store -- Tradehome Shoes -- on the way.
The Viper Wood Fired Oven Pizza food truck sits parked outside of the museum entrance as the Artstream Nomadic Gallery makes a visit to the Huntington Museum of Art on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Huntington. Ursulette Ward, executive director of Unlimited Future Inc, said the food truck industry has taken off in the area recently.
Garth Williams and Sharona Ieremia prepare food at the Island Fix Polynesian and Jamaican food booth at the West Virginia Food Truck Festival in Eleanor in 2022. Ursulette Ward, executive director of Unlimited Future Inc, said the food truck industry has taken off in the area recently.
Food, fun, good music and fine weather combined to make the Putnam County Fairgrounds a great place to be during the West Virginia Food Truck & Music Festival in Eleanor, W.Va. Ursulette Ward, executive director of Unlimited Future Inc., said the food truck industry has taken off in the area recently.
HUNTINGTON — With a variety of new businesses opening and new business trends being explored, Cabell County continues to experience a healthy retail scene for consumers.
In addition to Pullman Square expecting two new businesses to open soon — Dickey’s BBQ and EarthWise Pet — that will further Huntington’s bustling downtown retail scene, the Huntington Mall will also soon welcome its newest storefront: Tradehome Shoes.
“It’ll be right by the children’s play area,” said Summer Lovetro, assistant marketing director for the Huntington Mall. “It’ll be a family shoe store.”
The store is projected to open early this summer. Other stores in the mall have also received recent upgrades, renovations and expansions, such as Macy’s and Spencer’s, and the Shipwreck Collection Market recently moved to a larger location.
“We have some stores that are just moving around, but as they move they’re also going to get updates,” Lovetro said. “With Tradehome Shoes, that will of course be a total overhaul of the space they’re going into, so it’ll look really fresh there with that big, open play area; that’ll look nice and open.”
The mall is at approximately 95% occupancy, Lovetro said, which means most of the storefronts are leased for actual retail, and even if storefronts appear to be empty, they are being leased out for storage.
“Those actually are being leased out right now, so it’s typically not business but storage and stuff like that for others,” Lovetro said. “So even if it looks like the stores are empty, they’re not actually empty.
“What we do for those is we’ll put graphics in the window or something and we put store displays in there, so we kind of dress them up, make them look pretty, so they don’t really see an empty storefront,” she continued.
The Cabell County Schools Career Center is also set to open in the old Sears building in either late 2023 or early 2024. Lovetro said the addition of the career center will be an influx to the mall.
“We’re really excited about that,” she said. “I’ve wanted that to happen for a really long time. I think it’ll be really good for the mall, too, and the community.”
Lovetro said any new businesses in the area, even if they’re considered competition to the mall, benefit the entire business landscape.
“Any competition is good,” Lovetro said. “Anything that’s good for this area is good for the mall.”
As a small-business incubator dedicated to helping businesses in the area, Unlimited Future, Inc. is in the know when it comes to new business trends. Ursulette Ward, executive director of Unlimited Future, Inc., said one thing they have noticed is the food truck industry has taken off in the area recently.
“We also see a lot of handcrafted and homemade, going back to handcrafted products and all-natural products,” Ward said. “We’ve had several individuals come in with those ideas.”
The rise in this type of business can be credited to consumers in the area wanting to know where their food and products are sourced from — especially locally and regionally.
“It’s kind of like going back to that farm-to-table mentality,” Ward said. “There seems to be a big push in businesses starting in that arena.”
