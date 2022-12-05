HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education is set to meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, to discuss student recognitions, personnel and other items.
The board office is at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education is set to meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, to discuss student recognitions, personnel and other items.
The board office is at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington.
The Young Illustrators Contest winners from the Cabell County Reading Council will be recognized during the Tuesday meeting. These students were tasked with illustrating their favorite book, and one winner from each grade was chosen. The winners’ artwork will be framed and displayed at the Huntington Museum of Art.
Nine students will be recognized for receiving the SkillsUSA Statesman Award. The students demonstrated knowledge of various SkillsUSA knowledge, leadership and more. The Statesman Award is the highest honor a SkillsUSA West Virginia member can receive at the state level.
The Huntington Middle School volleyball team will be recognized for winning the 2022-23 Team West Virginia Secondary School Activities commission Academic Achievement Award. Huntington Middle volleyball received the award based on the overall grade point average for members of the team.
The Huntington Highlander JROTC Lady Raiders will be recognized for winning two fourth-place awards at the U.S. Army JROTC Raider National Championship and receiving sixth place overall at the national level.
According to the agenda, Superintendent Ryan Saxe will recommend the board ratify a three-day unpaid suspension for a professional employee.
A full agenda can be found on the Cabell County Schools website on the Board of Education page under “Our District.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.