HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education is set to meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Board of Education Office to discuss personnel, contractual and other items.
The Board of Education Office is at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe will recommend approving a proclamation reaffirming Gov. Jim Justice’s proclamation that Sept. 23 is West Virginia School Service Personnel Day. Service employees in Cabell County Schools will be recognized and celebrated by schools and district offices.
According to the board agenda, Saxe is set to recommend the termination of a contract with a professional employee during Tuesday’s meeting. Saxe will also recommend an unpaid suspension of a service employee dating back to Aug. 18 and continuing until an investigation is complete.
The board will review a contract with ZMM Architects and Engineers for a renovation project at Altizer Elementary School. The construction plan includes demolition of two modular buildings and adding two classrooms, a new roof and a fire suppression system.
Cabell Midland High graduate Brandon Workman will be recognized during Tuesday’s meeting for receiving his Eagle Scout ranking with the Boy Scout Troop 733. Workman organized construction and installation of duck boxes at Barboursville Park for the birds to nest.
Twelve students will also be recognized by the Board of Education for their participation in the West Virginia Governor’s STEM Institute and the West Virginia Governor’s School of Entrepreneurship.
Board members will also review policy updates and financial matters.
A full agenda can be found on the Cabell County Schools website on the Board of Education page under “Our District.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
