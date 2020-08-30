HUNTINGTON — After gaining approval from voters on the new $87.5 million public school bond, the Cabell County Board of Education will vote Tuesday on an order to issue the bonds and begin the planned projects.
The bonds could be sold at 2.5%, meaning a Class II property owner would pay about $6.29 each month, or about $75 per year on a $100,000 home. Class II property owners with a homestead exemption could pay about $4.19 a month, or about $50 annually on the same home.
At the highest rate, a Class II property owner would pay about $7.50 per month, and those with a homestead exemption would pay about $5 per month.
The current bond was sold at just under 5% in 2006, and the new bond is essentially its renewal, which will not take effect until 2021.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the board will hear the second reading of a new Title IX policy regarding nondiscrimination on the basis of sex in education programs or activities, which will eliminate the current sexual violence policy if enacted.
The policy changes come from amended federal Title IX regulations, and board members approved a resolution Aug. 18 to adopt those federal guidelines in their entirety temporarily while official guidelines were drafted and updated for the district.
No action will be taken on the policy updates until after they undergo a third reading.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe will also recommend the approval of a change order with Dougherty Construction Co. to the board to replace nine HVAC heating coils at Barboursville Middle School, at a cost of $10,680.83.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, and is open to the public at the district’s Central Board Office, 2850 5th Ave., although face coverings are required for entry.
Individuals interested in attending via teleconference can join by calling 304-553-7794 and dialing 108-761-496 followed by the pound key upon connection.