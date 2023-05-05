The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Public Library System and the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District could lose more than $400,000 collectively if the Cabell County Board of Education approves its proposed operating budget for the 2024 fiscal year.

The executive director of the library has stated her concerns about the possible loss of funding, while the executive director of the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District plans to meet with the school board next week.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

