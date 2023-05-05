HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Public Library System and the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District could lose more than $400,000 collectively if the Cabell County Board of Education approves its proposed operating budget for the 2024 fiscal year.
The executive director of the library has stated her concerns about the possible loss of funding, while the executive director of the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District plans to meet with the school board next week.
The Board of Education is currently reviewing the proposed $240,853,086 budget, made up of the general fund, special revenue fund, federal stimulus and stabilization fund and the debt service fund. It projects a $4,646,371 shortfall, which board members discussed with Treasurer Drew Rottgen during a special board meeting Monday.
The board has until May 30 to approve the budget and is slated to have another meeting to discuss potential alterations and board member concerns at 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 8 at the Board of Education Office, located at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington.
If the budget is approved as is, it would reduce payments to the local libraries and park board. The Cabell County Public Library System would lose approximately $312,477 and the park board would lose approximately $96,643.
The park board would still receive $455,299 guaranteed by the Cabell County Schools Excess Levy approved by voters in 2018, and the library system would still receive $1,471,867, but Cabell County Public Library Executive Director Breana Bowen said the loss would be significant.
“I want to say that I sympathize with the school system, as we are also facing similar issues that negatively influence our budget. I’ve also been made aware that a decrease in library funding is in consideration in your upcoming budget,” she told board members during the delegations portions of its regular meeting Tuesday. “This potential budget cut would be devastating for our library system, library staff, and would ultimately decrease our operating budget by almost 10%.”
Bowen encouraged the board to review HB 801 chapter 207 from the 1967 Acts of the West Virginia Legislature when discussing distributing funds to the library. That legislation outlines what the Board of Education is required to give those agencies from the Cabell County Schools Excess Levy.
The legislation outlines how the Board of Education will provide funding through special and excess funds, but goes on to state, “In addition to the aforesaid amounts which, upon written request by said board, the governing authorities shall levy, each such governing authority may support the public library with any other general or special revenues or excess levies. All income realized by the operation of the public library from any sources other than the above levies shall be used by the board of directors for support of the public library.”
Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District Executive Director Kathy McKenna said the $96,643 the park board would lose if the proposed budget passes would be a significant loss to the work done for the entire district.
McKenna, like Bowen, said the park board believes it is entitled to the additional funds.
“As far as the park board is concerned in dealing with that loss, we feel that that money is legislated to us and we’re entitled to that $100,000 (or) $97,000 that they’re trying to cut from us,” she said. “We have not sat down with anyone at the school board yet to discuss, but we hope to do that next week.”
Kallie Cart of the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office told The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday office representatives did not want to comment on the situation until gathering more information. Further attempts to reach a representative for information were unsuccessful.
Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe said after Tuesday’s meeting the already-projected shortcomings make the board feel the money would be better allocated for schools’ needs rather than other entities’.
“The Cabell County Public Libraries will be receiving $1.471 million from our budget, which is what the voters approved for our excess levy,” he said. “And while some of the tax collections have exceeded the amount of what was approved back then, those dollars, we feel, are going to be best served for providing continuity of services for our school district this, this coming school year because of the inflationary pressures that we have, and we feel that it is our responsibility to make sure that those monies are going directly to our schools into our classrooms.”
Even if not required to allocate the extra funds collected, the board members could change their minds as discussions continue. During Monday’s meeting, Rottgen provided the board with a list of potential projects and personnel items that could be deferred or eliminated to decrease the predicted shortfall.
Among the list of potential items to eliminate are the hiring of assistant principals for the high schools, program directors, assistant coaches or full-time substitute bus drivers.
The projects listed that could be deferred or eliminated include Cabell Midland High School’s greenhouse demolition and replacement, Central Office roof repairs and a bridge replacement for Hite-Saunders Elementary.