HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education on Tuesday approved an amended redistricting proposal that will alter enrollment for several district schools.
After the initial proposal was made, a survey was published for parents and other members of the community to give their input on the changed attendance boundaries. A total of 382 individuals participated in the survey, less than half of who provided comments to further explain their support or opposition to the plan.
Of the surveys, 123 were collected from individuals who identified with or were connected to Village of Barboursville Elementary School; 119 who participated were connected with Cabell Midland High School; and Barboursville Middle generated 102 survey responses. No other school in the district had more than 35 responses.
School officials said since the majority of the redistricting plan involved Barboursville and surrounding areas, it was not surprising that the majority of the people who took part in the survey were tied to Village of Barboursville Elementary or a nearby school.
In their review of the surveys, board members and the superintendent saw trends in some concerns for those submitting responses, including people who have purchased homes to go to certain schools; generations of families who have enrolled in the same schools and don’t want to change; students being able to finish at the school they started; and that schools should stop accepting transfers if they are at risk of being overcrowded.
Some also supported the plan, saying redistricting for the area has been a need for a “long time.”
In light of that feedback, two changes were made to the plan, affecting the enrollment changes at Village of Barboursville Elementary and Culloden Elementary. In the amended proposal adopted Tuesday, students living on Peyton Street will stay at Village of Barboursville and students living on Stone Street and Morris Court will move to Culloden Elementary. The second change affects one current student, school officials said.
The amended proposal was approved by a unanimous vote, meaning it has been adopted.
The plan, which will be rolled out in two phases, will take effect during the 2021-22 school year. Families affected in the initial phase will be notified. The second phase will be installed for the 2023-24 school year with the anticipated opening of three new elementary schools in Cabell County.
An online “school locator” for parents to see how the redistricting plan affects their children can be found at www.myschoollocation.com/cabellcountyschools.