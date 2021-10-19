HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education voted Tuesday to amend the district’s Employee Attendance Incentive Program to excuse absences related to COVID-19 quarantines.
“Any vaccinated employee or employee not able to take the vaccine due to health reasons who tests positive for COVID-19 and receives an isolation notice from the health department or a health care provider which requires the employee to miss work may complete the necessary paperwork to have those days excluded from missed days counted toward the Employee Attendance Incentive Program,” the district stated in a release.
In order to have those missed days excused, employees must provide a copy of their vaccination card, positive test result, official notice of isolation and documentation of days missed to be reimbursed.
Employees may not be reimbursed for days missed due to a family member, child or others who may have been out sick or missed school for other reasons.
Requests must be made within 10 days of the employee’s return to work. The exclusion can also apply for employees who have already missed days due to quarantine, but requests must be made by Nov. 5 for days missed between July 1 and Oct. 19 of this year.
The incentive program was approved on a trial basis in June ahead of the start of the school year as a way to encourage consistency in employee attendance.
The plan compensates employees $75 for each personal leave day earned but not used during the current fiscal year. Employees must not use more than five days of leave during the year to be eligible.
In other business, it was announced that the school district received more than 100 job applications after hosting a job fair at the future site of the Cabell County Career Technology Center at the Huntington Mall. Of those, 81 were for service positions and more than 30 were for professional positions.
Board members and administrators recognized the most recent “Superintendent’s Super Hero,” a new award given to employees who go above and beyond in the school district. This month’s winner was Peggy Ann Pratt, a special education teacher at Huntington East Middle School.
The board also approved the hiring of 19 substitute employees — 10 professional and nine service — during the meeting. They are continuing to hire substitutes due to a high demand this academic year.
Two policies were passed on second reading. Those policies are available on the district’s website and will be eligible for third reading and adoption at the next regular meeting Nov. 2.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe reported 15 positive COVID-19 cases in Cabell County schools, with an additional 29 in quarantine. The district is still enforcing a mask mandate in indoor settings.