HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education appointed a longtime school associate to fill its vacant board seat until a special election in November.
Dennis Caldwell, 75, was appointed to fill the vacant board seat left by Garland “Skip” Parsons, who died in March after serving on the board since 2012.
Caldwell thanked current board members Alyssa Bond, Mary Neely, Rhonda Smalley and Charles Shaw for having confidence in his ability to serve, and said he hopes to live up to their expectations.
“I will do the best I possibly can for the children of Cabell County. That is my most important thing — it’s all for the children,” he said. “I thank (the board) for their confidence in me to serve, and I hope I live up to the confidence they have in me.”
Caldwell has worked in Cabell County schools for 44 years, teaching and serving as principal at multiple schools during his employment. Caldwell also served as an elementary administrative assistant with the Board of Education.
Since retiring, Caldwell has worked as a substitute teacher in multiple schools.
Smalley said she has known Caldwell for decades and his experience with the school system will bring an informed perspective to the board when making decisions.
“He’s extremely aware and informed, and he currently serves as a substitute teacher in the county so he is up to date on our policies and everything now,” Smalley said. “He’s a fine man, and with his background and experience, he’s a solid choice to serve.”
Fifteen people applied to fill the vacant seat, and Neely, the current board president, said Caldwell was chosen based on his experience, and she believes he will be a positive addition to the board.
“Mr. Caldwell, he’s a former teacher and former principal and we felt like he would be an asset to this board during the interim period, so that’s why we picked him,” she said.
Caldwell is originally from Wheeling, West Virginia, and said he moved to Huntington to attend Marshall University on a football scholarship. Caldwell received his bachelor’s degree in elementary education and his master’s degree in administration.
Caldwell will serve until Nov. 8, when a special election will take place and someone will be elected to serve the remainder of Parsons’ term, set to expire in June 2024.
A special filing period will open for those interested in running for the seat, but information on when the filing period will open has not been made available.
No more than two individuals from the same district can serve on the Board of Education at the same time.
The primary election’s unofficial results Tuesday showed Neely and Smalley were re-elected to their seats and Joshua Pauley was elected to fill the third seat, defeating current member Shaw.
Since Bond and Pauley both reside in District 3, only individuals from District 1 and 2 can be elected to fill the seat.