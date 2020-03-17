HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education unanimously approved the recommendations of the Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan Steering Committee on Tuesday evening at its regularly scheduled meeting.
The proposed CEFP, which outlines the fate of district facilities for the next 10 years, includes an update to the Cabell County Career Technology Center of over $30 million and the replacement of several district elementary schools, among other improvements.
The board reviewed the plan during a special meeting Monday and took into account comments from the public, but overall, no changes were made.
“The school board did vote to approve the steering committee’s recommendations for the facilities plan,” Superintendent Ryan Saxe said. “We have one more final hurdle that we have to finalize, which is the phase three, before we send it to the State Department and School Building Authority for approval, and that’s the funding phase, finding the ways we plan to fund all of these big projects, which are really going to move the district into the future for the next 30 to 40 years in providing a world-class education for our students.”
The full list of projects can be found online at www.cabellschools.com.
The board also heard the first reading of 25 new policy updates, although those changes must be read three times before any action is taken.
Following last week’s school closures due to COVID-19, Saxe updated board members on the plan in place for the coming weeks.
“At this time, we will continue to make preparations for food service to be carried out over spring break, which is next week,” he said.
Saxe said the district handed out 1,700 bags of food to students Tuesday, or 3,400 meals, since each bag contains a lunch for the current day and breakfast for the next morning.
The district has also launched a resource on its website for parents to assist in their child’s continued education during the school closures, which can be found under the “Students and Families” tab.
The Cabell County Board of Education meets regularly on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the district’s central office at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington. Meetings are open to the public.