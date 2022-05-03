HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education has approved a $257 million budget for the upcoming school year.
Board members approved the budget 3-1 on Tuesday, with one board member saying she voted no because of “frivolous” costs that could be spent elsewhere.
The proposed budget outlines the spending of an estimated $257,243,013, and board member Alyssa Bond opposed the budget due to concerns regarding potential spending that could be used for other projects, she said.
“There are things within the details of that budget that I do not agree with, and to my knowledge those things have not changed,” Bond said.
Board members Mary Neely, Charles Shaw and Rhonda Smalley approved the budget.
The board approved a general budget estimating costs that would fall under general, stimulus, special revenue, permanent improvement, capital projects and debt service funds.
Bond said she agreed with the overall predictions but was concerned that large costs for items such as vehicles, property and extra signage would not be brought to the board individually for approval. She also expressed concern for costs and said she would rather use the funding to improve programs in schools and hire more staff.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe told board members that any expense over $100,000 would be brought to the board for approval, and besides the roughly 83% of the budget used to pay salaries, all other expenses are tentative and based on potential needs.
“Eighty-three percent of our budget is in salaries, so the rest of it is what do we need to do to keep our buildings in tip-top shape? Maybe capital improvements; are there any equipment purchases that we have to have; and so on,” Saxe said.
Bond also opposed the approval of the purchase of land at 627 McClung Ave. in Barboursville, which is located next to the Village of Barboursville Elementary School, at $70,000 and closing costs.
The board approved the purchase 3-1, but Bond said she could not vote to approve the purchase because she believes the money could be used for programs and other potentially timely expenses.
“After a great deal of consideration, it is my opinion that the board should not purchase this property. It is my opinion that purchasing this property may be financially irresponsible at this time,” she said.
The property is expected to be used to create a pickup and drop-off loop for students. Bond said the board has approved redistricting and building a new Davis Creek Elementary School to help relieve the overpopulation of students at Village of Barboursville Elementary and alleviate traffic near the school.
While the agenda outlined $70,000 and closing costs, Bond said with demolition, construction and other potential expenses, the cost could increase to over $200,000.
Saxe said there is no set contract for the property yet, but the Board of Education can work with Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum and other village officials to split costs and responsibilities to complete the project.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Education will take place at 4:30 p.m. May 17 at the Central Office at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington.